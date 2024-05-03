Choreo LLC Purchases 3,047 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

ICLN stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

