Choreo LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

