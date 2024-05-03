Choreo LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804,685 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

