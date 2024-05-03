Choreo LLC Sells 474 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 282.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NSA opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

