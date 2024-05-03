Choreo LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,081,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 201,178 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 278,581 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHQ opened at $31.84 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.