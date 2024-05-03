Choreo LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,962.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,048.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,783.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

