Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $266.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Chubb stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

