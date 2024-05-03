Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $108.68 and last traded at $106.83, with a volume of 122146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

