Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,051,000 after buying an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

