Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $58.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,351 shares of company stock worth $1,921,835. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ciena by 74.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

