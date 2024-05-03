Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,009,000 after buying an additional 141,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 257.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,978,000 after buying an additional 104,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $662.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.57. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $456.57 and a twelve month high of $704.84.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

