Citigroup Raises Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $280.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.18.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $224.75 on Tuesday. Cencora has a twelve month low of $163.37 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average of $218.67.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $991,639,906.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,288,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,641,379 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

