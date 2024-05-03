Citizens, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Citizens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Citizens has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,287. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

