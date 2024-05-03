Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Clearfield stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $469.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Clearfield by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

