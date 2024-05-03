Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.