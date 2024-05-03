Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares valued at $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

