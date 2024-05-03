Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $150.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 305.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Clorox by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

