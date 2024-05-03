Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $159.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 305.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

