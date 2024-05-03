CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,658,000 after buying an additional 317,682 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.