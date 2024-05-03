Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,636 ($33.11) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,471.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,324.81. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,287.05 ($5,385.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and have sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

