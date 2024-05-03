Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 71.1% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 984,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after buying an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,447,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

