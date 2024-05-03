Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

