Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $15.23. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Columbia Financial shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 10,749 shares traded.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.