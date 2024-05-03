Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

