Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.