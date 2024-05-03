Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

CVLT stock opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock worth $2,276,265. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

