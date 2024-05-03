Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $98.00 at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,543.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.