Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 311,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,166 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

