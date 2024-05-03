Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.