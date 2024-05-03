Comparing Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) & The Competition

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1008 4227 9944 287 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.91%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -159.07% -43.03% -8.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $9.19 billion $2.00 billion 59.64

Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises rivals beat Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

