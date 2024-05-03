Comparing Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners -27.31% 6.89% 5.16%

Volatility & Risk

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million 1.63 -$1.83 million N/A N/A TXO Partners $380.72 million 1.47 -$103.99 million ($3.32) -5.50

This table compares Royale Energy and TXO Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Royale Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TXO Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royale Energy and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.39%. Given TXO Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

(Get Free Report)

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.