Comparing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Sana Biotechnology and 4D Molecular Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.47) -6.65 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.72 million 65.14 -$100.84 million ($2.66) -9.92

4D Molecular Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -88.36% -47.89% 4D Molecular Therapeutics -436.30% -34.14% -31.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sana Biotechnology and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.29%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.22, suggesting a potential upside of 67.64%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Sana Biotechnology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company's product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam's proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

