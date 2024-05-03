Comparing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & authID (NASDAQ:AUID)

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of authID shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of authID shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Semrush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for authID and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score authID 0 0 0 0 N/A Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Semrush has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Semrush’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semrush is more favorable than authID.

This table compares authID and Semrush’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio authID $190,000.00 391.93 -$19.40 million N/A N/A Semrush $307.67 million 5.89 $950,000.00 $0.01 1,255.26

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than authID.

Profitability

This table compares authID and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets authID -10,210.53% -299.79% -184.25% Semrush 0.31% 0.46% 0.31%

Volatility & Risk

authID has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semrush beats authID on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About authID

authID Inc. provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop. It provides Biometric Identity Verification, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on a variety of ground truth sources, including chip-based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and driver's licenses; Human Factor Authentication that delivers trusted FIDO2 strong authentication for device-based passwordless login and transaction authentication that is tied to a trusted identity; Cloud-Based Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication, which provides any bank, enterprise, or government department a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent as part of any type of electronic transaction; and Identity – Portal that enables enterprises to get started with its identity products without any integration. The company also offers SEARCH, a biometric matching software for desktop fingerprint capture and image processing. The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc. and changed its name to authID Inc. authID Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

