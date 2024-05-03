Comparing Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Steel Connect and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $6.57, indicating a potential upside of 31.43%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.3% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steel Connect and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $189.09 million 0.42 $15.61 million $0.99 12.56 Payoneer Global $831.10 million 2.22 $93.33 million $0.24 20.83

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 12.23% 39.04% 6.05% Payoneer Global 11.23% 14.80% 1.42%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

