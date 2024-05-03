Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $3.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays boosted their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compass will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

