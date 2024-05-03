Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,002,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,585,000 after purchasing an additional 220,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $140,473,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

