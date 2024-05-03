Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $22,004.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $22,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,294.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Concentrix stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
