Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Sells $22,004.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $22,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,294.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Concentrix stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

