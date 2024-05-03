Contrasting Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) & Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.16 billion 11.65 $107.96 million $0.66 69.47 Infobird $5.51 million 0.67 -$15.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Dynatrace and Infobird’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dynatrace and Infobird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 4 17 0 2.81 Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dynatrace currently has a consensus target price of $61.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.22%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Infobird on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

