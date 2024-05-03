Cormark Comments on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.

WRN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 642,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

