Cormark Comments on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
WRN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $248.27 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
