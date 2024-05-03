Cormark Weighs in on Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLX

Boralex Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$29.69 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.