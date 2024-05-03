Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.30 to C$16.40 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.95.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$16.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

