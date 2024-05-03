Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John Z. Zhang Sells 12,546 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

