Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,964 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

