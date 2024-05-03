Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,674,000 after acquiring an additional 883,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.98 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

