Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

