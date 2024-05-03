Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

