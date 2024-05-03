Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.