Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $210,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CATH opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
