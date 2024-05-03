Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4311 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

