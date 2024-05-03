Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,730,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 18,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

