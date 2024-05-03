Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 175,530 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

